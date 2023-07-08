iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

