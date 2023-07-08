iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Holdings Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

