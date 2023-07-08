iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.21

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21 and traded as low as C$33.59. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.55.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th.

