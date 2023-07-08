iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 920,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

