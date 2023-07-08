iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,819 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.



The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

