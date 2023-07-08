James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. James River Group has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $663.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in James River Group by 1,833.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

