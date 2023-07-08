Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4,814.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
