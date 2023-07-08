Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4,814.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

