Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Jet2’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,229.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.28. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 637.40 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.70).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($20.31) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.04) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.