JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.93 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,929 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.