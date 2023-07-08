Jiuzi Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 10th.

Jiuzi Price Performance

NASDAQ:JZXN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,454,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,415. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

