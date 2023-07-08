Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 4,821 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

