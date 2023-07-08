Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

