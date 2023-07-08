Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

