Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 4,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.