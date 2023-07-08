Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
