Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KFFB stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 9.03%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
