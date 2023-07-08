Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KFFB stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

