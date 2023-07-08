Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

