Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KIM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.