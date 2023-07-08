KOK (KOK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,443.57

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $112,443.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,224.94 or 1.00014538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00990169 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $114,598.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

