KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.40 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $92,305.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.97 or 1.00037277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00990169 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $114,598.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

