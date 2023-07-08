Kurt Knight Sells 6,151 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $12,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,325,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88.

On Monday, May 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,575 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $12,097.75.

Shares of AMWL opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

