Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Down 11.1%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 725 ($9.20) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($7.93) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

