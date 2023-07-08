Lawrence T. Weiss Sells 27,655 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,675.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.11 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
