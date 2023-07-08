Lawrence T. Weiss Sells 27,655 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,675.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.11 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 593,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 581,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 411,475 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 327,746 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

