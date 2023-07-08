Ledyard National Bank Has $6.50 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,337. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

