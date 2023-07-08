Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

