Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Stock Down 1.5 %

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.