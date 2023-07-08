Ledyard National Bank Sells 236 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.55. 1,830,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,069. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.