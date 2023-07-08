Ledyard National Bank Sells 379 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.65. 8,665,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.