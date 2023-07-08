Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,767 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,848. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

