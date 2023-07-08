Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

