Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.