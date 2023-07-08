Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.79 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

