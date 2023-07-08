Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

