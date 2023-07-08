Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 89 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

