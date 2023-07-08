Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

