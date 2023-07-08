Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

