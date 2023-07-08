Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

