Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $452.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

