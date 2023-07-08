Linear (LINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.21 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $132.90 million and $10.21 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

