Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $41.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,862,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,784,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00238668 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
