Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $41.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,862,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,784,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00238668 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

