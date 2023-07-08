Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $96,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,594. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $226.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.