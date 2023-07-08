LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYB opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.