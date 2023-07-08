Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,393 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

