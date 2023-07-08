Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $181.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,871 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of United Rentals worth $181,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.40 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

