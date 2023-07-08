Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,811 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $292,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

