Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 594,595 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 594,595 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $570,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 86,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 177,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

