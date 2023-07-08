Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.68. 2,654,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

