Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $20,945.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $20,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,174.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.