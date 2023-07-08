Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $20,945.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $20,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,174.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Match Group Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
