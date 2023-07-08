McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

LMT opened at $458.71 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

