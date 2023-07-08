McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

